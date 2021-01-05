Voice of the Reader: Politics ahead of democracy

To the Editor:

Listen. There is not a single shred of credible evidence of widespread voter fraud in this year’s presidential election. At every turn, numerous frivolous lawsuits have been defeated and outright rejected by the courts. Many of the courts, I might add, had conservative justices.

Yet, notwithstanding that fact, there are those who continue to sow division by claiming systemic election fraud. I’ve seen many posts on social media perpetuating those claims. Many of them, I suspect, genuinely believe the election was stolen from President Trump by Democrats. With the pervasiveness of misinformation, and the unwillingness to avail themselves to independent sources of information, I somewhat understand how they have arrived at their conclusions.

And then there are opportunists. That brings me to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. Hawley is planning to object to the certified results of the presidential election, citing baseless allegations of widespread cheating. Hawley, being a Harvard-educated attorney, in addition to a self-described protector of the Constitution, knows full well that dozens of cases have been litigated, with no evidence of widespread fraud.