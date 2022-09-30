Voice of the Reader: Prevent avoidable tragedies

To the Editor:

Last year Illinois ranked fourth in the U.S. for highway-rail grade crossing collisions. Across America, a person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours. These are powerful statistics to reflect on this week as we mark Rail Safety Week, a national event to raise awareness about safety near railroad tracks.

Education makes a difference here, led by groups like Operation Lifesaver. Their efforts have led to an 83% reduction in crossing collisions over the last several decades.

The best way to stay safe is by strictly obeying crossing warnings and gates. The safest crossing is one that does not exist, and a new federal program provides record funding not only to upgrade crossings with improved gates and other technology, but also to fully separate crossings. The goal of the grant is to improve the safety and mobility of people and goods.

Railroads are vital to Illinois’ way of life, moving people and goods efficiently while cutting down on congestion and air pollution. Together, through both education and action, we can prevent avoidable tragedies on Illinois rails.

Emily Traiforos

Washington, D.C.

Illinois State Director

GoRail