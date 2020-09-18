Voice of the Reader: Progress

Progress
To the Editor:
I am pleased to see the percentage of Illinois children entering kindergarten adequately prepared in reading, math and social-emotional skills has grown for the second consecutive year, according to the latest data released by the Illinois State Board of Education. However, with only 29% of youngsters fully prepared in all three of these areas, we still have a long way to go.
As a member of Mission: Readiness, a nonprofit network of over 750 retired admirals and generals nationwide, I remain concerned about this data — especially when I consider yet another figure. Only 30% of young Illinoisans — aged 17-24 — can qualify for military service. The remainder are too poorly educated, overweight, and/or have a criminal record disqualifying them. High-quality early childhood education is one answer — a research-proven method to help better prepare youth for any future civilian career, college, or military-service path.
Research shows that children’s early development, even before kindergarten, helps them achieve academic success, physical, mental, and emotional wellness, and thus opens further opportunities as they become adults. If kids don’t enter kindergarten prepared, it’s a lot harder for them to catch up.
In Southern Illinois, nearly half of our region’s school districts fall at or below the state average of kindergarten preparedness. In my home of Alexander County, fewer than 20% of students enter kindergarten fully prepared. To continue our progress, state leaders must continue investment in early learning, in order to fully prepare our youth for success now, and down the line.
Johnny Miller
US Army Major General (Ret.)
Tamms
Speaking out
To the Editor:
I am not a political person. The things that sway me are good vs evil, right vs wrong, truth vs lies. Our nation is now facing a crisis that threatens to confuse these very opposite principles and I must speak out.
Our nation’s leader has (again) shown himself to be anything but a leader. His notion of truth is disturbing. I can no longer put my trust in local politicians who blindly follow Mr. Trump. Congressman Bost will not face those who disagree with his policies, choosing instead to stay in his own echo chamber where there is no dissent.
I encourage every American to cast their vote for Ray Lenzi, who believes in the working class, affordable health care and the Green New Deal.
Let’s bring our country back to a place where integrity and honesty mean something. Please vote Nov. 3.
Cindy Burroughs
Carbondale
Not the answer
To the Editor:
I am a college student at SIU, and I have started to get politically active this year with the upcoming November elections. I do my research on every candidate that is running before I make up my mind on who I will vote for. One candidate in particular that has stood out to me is Democrat Ray Lenzi in the 12th Congressional race.
Raymond Lenzi has run a very negative campaign and his policies revolve around more government control and higher taxes. Every one of his economic policies contradicts the basic economics course I took a few semesters ago. Basing his own economic policies to that of a Gen-Ed class, this country could be put into a great depression. His enormous government programs and plans to increase taxes for the middle class is not what this district or our country needs. Ray Lenzi seems to be more focused on talking points from his days as a radical left Carbondale “activist” rather than protecting the people of southern Illinois.
While Lenzi is re-living his glory days from the 1960’s, I encourage him to re-take an Economics 101 class and refigure how he is going to pay for his Green New Deal and Medicare for All, because taxing the middle class to pay for these programs is not the answer.
Ben Walmsley
Carbondale
RIP Joe Glisson
To the Editor:
While in Southern Illinois on Labor Day weekend, I picked up a Southern and was saddened by the news that Joe Glisson had passed. Though never a “tree-hugger” myself, I’m eternally grateful for everything Joe and all the other environmentalists have done for Southern Illinois past, present and future. Joe put up the good fight and stayed the course come hell or high water.
Joe: May your valleys always be green,
Your water cool and sweet,
And your air fresh and clean.
In the same issue of The Southern there was a piece titled: Agency seeks to weaken protections. “U.S. wildlife officials on Friday proposed making it easier to carve out exemptions form habitat protections meant to save imperiled species by placing greater weight on the potential economic benefits of development when making decisions.” This is the same shtick myopic Republicans have been using since environmental activism began to spread like wild fire from “sea to shining sea” back in the 1960s.
To those that give more importance to economic expedience rather than the compromised ecosystems their children are inheriting, I throw at you what Joe believed: Conspicuous consumption, i.e. crass materialism is one of the primary culprits responsible for the senseless destruction of our environment. That this ceaseless destruction is adding fuel to the fires of chaos today strikes me as self-evident.
Long ago an Irish lass related the following (I immediately adopted this as my motto): Use it up. Wear it out. Make it do or do without!
Henry Dews
Henderson, Kentucky
Still waiting
To the Editor:
Dear Congressman Mike Bost: As a strong supporter of veterans, I await your response to President Trump’s calling those in our military “losers” and “suckers.” As an ex-Marine, do you want those words used to describe you?
I barely hear anything from you about the many insulting comments made by President Trump, but I thought the latest denigrations would finally catch your attention. Please have the courage to speak up publicly and tell the president that when someone serves in the military, there is “something in it for them”. It’s called freedom, for both themselves and all other citizens.
Personally, I find Trump disgusting, but I didn’t think he could go quite this low. Why do you not respond to him? In your heart, you know that he really said it, so you needn’t hide behind the limp excuse of “fake news” like the big tough guy in the White House does.
Absent any comment from you, I am assuming you agree with the president that those who have served in our military are losers and suckers. How could I think otherwise if you remain mute?
Trump is going out the door in November. Are you going with him? I suspect if you don’t say something about Trump’s latest insults, you may rightfully lose some military votes. And this year, you may not have many votes to spare.
Mike Madigan
Murphysboro
Vote for Curran
To the Editor:
Mark Curran, candidate for Illinois’ United States Senator, is a man of integrity. He is a Christian who believes in upholding the Constitution of the United States. He will be a strong voice for faith, family and freedom. He will not support the taxpayers being forced to fund Planned Parenthood with the taxes we pay.
As the longest serving sheriff in history of Lake County, Illinois, from 2006 to 2018, Mark has also served as the Attorney General’s Gang Crime Bureau Chief; Senior Prosecutor, Lake County State’s Attorney; Special Assistant, United States Attorney. He believes in protecting the citizens of this nation and prosecuting those who break the laws and harm people, businesses and cities. He will not support sanctuary cities to harbor those who do not obey the laws set forth in our constitution.
Mark Curran also supports the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms as set forth in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. He supports the America First Agenda to put American workers first, keeping America safe, and protecting out liberties.
Log onto electcurran.com to learn more about Mark Curran.
Let’s send a sheriff to Washington. Please, vote for Mark Curran, Republican candidate for United States Senate.
Rolland Canning
Marissa
