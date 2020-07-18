Voice of the Reader: Proud and disappointed

My 16-year-old grandchild makes me very proud! She has two jobs, both in retail. Is on two high school sports' teams, if school ever reopens. Takes Logan college courses, making The President's List. Carts around her brother and sister. And, runs errands for her two old grandparents (me and grandma).

Many politicians, on the other hand, never cease to disappoint me! Recently one of our regional state politicians shopped at one of my granddaughter's places of employment; that's good. However, one of the politician's handlers asked my 16-year-old grandchild if she was a Republican. She said "no." Next the political hack asked her why she bothered to wear a mask stating that this virus thing is "99% harmless" and she should take it off. She said that she was very healthy and was not afraid of catching COVID-19, but her main concern was bringing it home to her family. Besides, it is store policy for all employees to wear a mask. That's another reason I'm very proud of her.