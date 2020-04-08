Voice of the Reader: Proud

To the Editor:
I am a medical laboratory scientist and currently work in an education role, proudly representing the nation's hundreds of thousands of medical laboratory professionals.
It is very gratifying that health care professionals, as a broad category, are receiving significant attention and praise during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
When you hear about the drive-through testing centers for COVID-19, they are actually specimen collection centers. These collection centers are staffed by brave and true health care professionals such as the physicians, the nurses, or the medical assistants. But no testing is done there. What you are really observing is the important first step in the testing process: the specimen collection.
The testing itself occurs in medical laboratories and is performed by medical laboratory scientists and technicians with the leadership and support from pathologists. The testing personnel have college degrees and professional certification to document the many years of formal education.
The laboratory professionals do amazing work behind the scenes to detect infections, identify infection causing microorganisms, crossmatch blood for transfusion, detect cancerous diseases, and so much more. The results of the tests enable the many decisions made by our colleagues. These positions require technical expertise and professional judgement. During this pandemic another set of complex tests has been added to our arsenal. We are essential in determining whether you have the infection and that drives many subsequent medical decisions.
We are proud to be part of the health care team and to provide the information that informs the decisions and practice of our colleagues.
Anh Strow
Mount Vernon
