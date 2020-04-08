Voice of the Reader: Proud

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

I am a medical laboratory scientist and currently work in an education role, proudly representing the nation's hundreds of thousands of medical laboratory professionals.

It is very gratifying that health care professionals, as a broad category, are receiving significant attention and praise during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

When you hear about the drive-through testing centers for COVID-19, they are actually specimen collection centers. These collection centers are staffed by brave and true health care professionals such as the physicians, the nurses, or the medical assistants. But no testing is done there. What you are really observing is the important first step in the testing process: the specimen collection.

The testing itself occurs in medical laboratories and is performed by medical laboratory scientists and technicians with the leadership and support from pathologists. The testing personnel have college degrees and professional certification to document the many years of formal education.