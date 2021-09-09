Voice of the Reader: Put aside misinformation

It is my belief that COVID-19 will not be history until a larger percentage of the population agrees to be vaccinated. The facts are: At least 94% of those who are dying of COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. The unvaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus. Many of the unvaccinated are among my friends and loved ones. They do not wish to be among those who are dying. They certainly do not want to see their loved ones infected. While individually they want only the best for themselves and their loved ones, they fail to see that collectively the unvaccinated are being responsible for thousands of deaths that could have been prevented. I pray that they will put aside all the misinformation they are receiving and do the right thing. "Love your neighbor as yourself."