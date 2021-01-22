Voice of the Reader: Put it down

I will never forget Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 and, God willing, I will be here to remind folks in a couple of years. There were those outside the sacred halls who sought to overthrow an election through violence and intimidation. But there were those inside, too, with the same goal, in more subtle ways. And we’ll remember. It’s too late, Republicans, to soften your stance now and try to explain your way out of it. Your names are listed, by your states, so that we can remind all those who love our republic what these men and women tried to do to what the whole world wants: fair and free elections.