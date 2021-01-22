Voice of the Reader: Put it down

Editor's Note: This letter is being republished because it was originally published with a portion erroneously omitted.
To the Editor:
My brother has a favorite joke, which I love, just like him. A man is in a blacksmith’s shop, looking around at the guy’s work. He goes over to a table, picks up a horse shoe, and immediately drops it back onto the table, waving his fingers frantically in hopping pain. The blacksmith looks over at him with a smile and says, “What’s wrong? Was it hot?”
The man looks back at him and says, defiantly, “No! It just doesn’t take me long to look at a horseshoe.”
Republicans who serve at the national level are in this same situation. They picked up a “hot horseshoe” and it has burned them. It’s too late to put it down. No matter what they do, this is their legacy. The Republican Party is Donald Trump. They’re married and the divorce is going to be messy.
They knew what they had in their hand, but they would not admit to it. How good must those jobs be that one would compromise his or her character and loyalty to the integrity of our Constitution just to keep them? They would sacrifice all the essential elements of character and conscience to support a man that a 6-year-old I know rejected just by seeing his actions on TV in 2016.
I will never forget Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 and, God willing, I will be here to remind folks in a couple of years. There were those outside the sacred halls who sought to overthrow an election through violence and intimidation. But there were those inside, too, with the same goal, in more subtle ways. And we’ll remember. It’s too late, Republicans, to soften your stance now and try to explain your way out of it. Your names are listed, by your states, so that we can remind all those who love our republic what these men and women tried to do to what the whole world wants: fair and free elections.
Tom Vaughn
Mulkeytown