Voice of the Reader: Questions

To the Editor:

While reading your paper this past week, I came across an article that left me sad and angry. After blocking West Main Street and U.S. 51, protesters marched to the Carbondale Police Station and vandalized it. They threw trash and paint, taped derogatory signs, and pounded in the doors of the station. After that, they burned an American flag on the ground.

Among these protestors was a top staffer on Democrat Ray Lenzi’s campaign for Congress. As a member of law enforcement, it is disheartening to see protests that vandalize police headquarters and call for defunding of police departments. But seeing the staff of one of the major party candidates seeking to represent me in Congress join these activities is even worse.

As a retired Illinois State Police captain, I appreciate the right that all Americans have to protest. However, vandalizing property, starting a fire and blocking traffic is not protesting. The mission of the Carbondale Police Department is to work in partnership with our community to preserve life, protect human rights, protect property and improve quality of life. And that is exactly what those fine public servants of the CPD do.