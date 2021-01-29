Voice of the Reader: Quick and seamless

To the Editor:
Many thanks to the Jackson County Health Department, SIU, and everyone who is helping with the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
From parking through registration, screening, injection, monitoring for after-effects, and scheduling the second dose, the entire process was quick and seamless. It was finished in less than the 30-minute estimate. Most important, the folks at each step were friendly and eager to answer questions.
The vaccine will provide long-term protection, but the experience of being helped by cheerful and knowledgeable people raised my spirits immediately.
Dan Finnegan
Carbondale