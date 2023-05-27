The debt ceiling needs to be lifted with no negotiating. We accrued this debt over time and Republicans all voted three times in the past administration to raise it. Our bills need to be paid. "Negotiating" can take place during the budget negotiations, as it should. Mike Bost must do the right thing for his constituents and vote to do this. Veterans, people with low income, schools, municipal workers all will lose if not. He must do his job and vote to raise the debt ceiling. This already should have happened so the economy isn't ruined, unless that is what the Republicans are hoping?