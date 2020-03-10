Voice of the Reader: Real facts

To the Editor:

This is a follow-up on Facts, a Guest View that appeared last week in The Southern.

The writer confuses legal with illegal immigrants. The writer used three arguments to prove his point. 1. The writer admitted Trump was enforcing the law. Obama enforced the law. The point is, undocumented immigrants are breaking the law, making them criminals. 2. The second argument is not relevant and absurd. Since there are more whites, whites commit more crime. By inference, the writer admits some illegal immigrants commit crimes. 3. The third argument is not relevant. No one questions the need for seasonal workers. These arguments do not prove the writer's point, it proves the opposite.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have two questions for the Democrats: How many crimes committed by undocumented immigrants against Americans and legal immigrants is enough? One, 100, 1,000 or no limit. And where is the compassion for the victims? Until then, your compassion is self-serving, void and empty.

The writer was critical of Trump for showing mercy to someone from a different political party. This should be something we see in our leaders. This is not a trait we see in Democrats as seen by their actions over the last three years. Should they be our leaders?