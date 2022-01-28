Voice of the Reader: Real threat to democracy

To the Editor:
After reading 'little lies,' I just wanted to make a few comments. I was glad to see basement Joe win the election and the Democrats take control of the Senate and the House... With the Democrats taking control of the Federal government, we finally have the opportunity to see what the Democrats really stand for. As if, seeing how the Democrats run the States and cities they control, were not enough. Now we can see who are the real threats to democracy are.
John Rutherford
Johnston City