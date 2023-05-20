To the Editor:

Thank you for covering the debt ceiling debate in “Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with Congress leaders put off until next week as staff talks proceed,” printed May 11. As a mother teaching budgeting and responsibility to my teens, I am beyond frustrated that House leadership is irresponsibly threatening to tank our economy to extract budget cuts that target people experiencing poverty.

Many people don’t realize the devastating affects those cuts could have on everyday people. As a condition for allowing the U.S. to pay its bills, the House plan slashes dozens of services including SNAP nutrition benefits, Medicaid, housing assistance, preschool and childcare, and core global poverty programs. These cuts would force deep hardship onto tens of millions of people still recovering from the COVID economic downturn and rising costs of basic needs.

It is dangerous for House leaders to suggest that the U.S. will not honor its debts. It is cruel for them to do it for a flawed plan that would hurt Americans living in poverty. I strongly urge President Biden, Senator Durbin, and Senator Duckworth to reject the House cuts to anti-poverty programs and pass a clean debt ceiling immediately.

Cynthia Changyit Levin

St. Louis