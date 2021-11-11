Voice of the Reader: Remember children around the world

To the Editor:

The article “Latest rise in Illinois COVID cases ‘could mark the beginning of yet another wave” (November 11) echoed my concerns about the upcoming season of cold weather and holiday gatherings. Americans are blessed with access to COVID-19 vaccines for family members even as young as 5 years old. Vaccinating every eligible person is the best way we can protect ourselves as we exchange hugs in person instead of virtual Zoom greetings.

Likewise, U.S. support of global immunizations is the best we can protect lives of children as well as our economic and national security interests. Around the world, one in five children around the world still lack access to basic vaccines for child killers like measles, polio, rotavirus, and pneumococcal virus.

I remind Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth — along with Representative Mike Bost and Rodney Davis — not to forget about children around the world who don’t experience care we have in the U.S. I urge them to fully fund global childhood immunization programs in our federal budget. Expanding vaccine access is not only beneficial to global stability — it’s also the right thing to do.

Cynthia Changyit Levin

St. Louis, Missouri

