Voice of the Reader: Remember this action

To the Editor:

I hope people in Southern Illinois see what's happening in Congress. Yesterday some 106 Republicans signed an amicus brief supporting the Attorney General of Texas' Supreme Court lawsuit, which simply states the election we just had was a fraud and should be over turned in favor of Donald J. Trump.

Never mind the fact that Joe Biden won the election by over 7 million votes. Almost half of the republicans in Congress can't accept that fact. Among those Republican congressmen is our own 12th District representative, Mike Bost. Yes, you read that statement right — MIKE BOST. It seems Mike is all in favor of dumping our democracy in support of an AUTOCRAT named Donald J. Trump. Even after the election has been certified by all 50 states.

Bost's action is seditious. He completely ignores his oath he took when entering congress — TO PRESERVE AND PROTECT THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES. If this amicus brief is brought to the Supreme Court it's difficult to visualize what the verdict will be with a 6-3 Republican majority. God help us if this brief overturns our FREE and FAIR election.

So, remember this action taken by MIKE BOST in 2022. He doesn't deserve another term.

Richard Wosylus

Smithton

