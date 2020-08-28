Voice of the Reader: Remember

To the Editor:
To the average American voter, politics as a whole has a timeline of one month equaling a year, and a year is that of a decade where our memory is concerned. But, there is an exception to this rule, and that is abortion.
Since the election of Donald Trump, I've seen several interviews prior to his announcement to run for president and none of them ever mentioned this subject. If anyone has a video or newspaper article, I would very much like to see it.
I'm not here to argue one way or another as to when life is conceived. No, my emphasis is on the children that are here now. We still have children locked up in cages in the southwest whose crime was to be brought here by parents looking for a better life. Of course, there were a few trying to avoid criminal prosecution from their native country. There's a good chance that many of these kids will never be reunited with their parents. There is absolutely no legitimate argument for this.
We now have millions of parents facing the dilemma of deciding to send their kids back to school knowing that it's not a matter of if, but when, this virus will take hold among the students and their classmates. Which in turn, could infect their grandparents and family members susceptible to this unpredictable plague.
According to Dr. Trump, everything will be OK because young people are particularly immune to COVID-19.
Although, according to the scientist: Keep them home for a few months and everyone wear masks and work together to get this under control (like with many other countries).
Last, but certainly not least, Trump, at a July 23 news conference, wanted to wish Jeffrey Epstein's screener and groomer of underage girls for his sex trade, "well wishes" during her court battle.
I've never hidden the fact that I'm a lifelong Democrat. My father was a Union steward, my mother and sister were Democratic election judges. But I can say emphatically that if Trump was a Democrat, which he claimed to be before his opportunistic about face, I would be voting Republican for the first time.
To all Republicans reading this: If you want to keep your party alive, just think about the children I've mentioned. They will remember this time in the future when it's their turn.
Daryl Ice
Benton
