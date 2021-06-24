 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Remove the threat
Voice of the Reader: Remove the threat

To the Editor: 

I don't know if nuclear first strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons (at least if such a freeze is verifiable). There should of course be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn't agree to this — and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn't work — then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present 

We should also (especially if such a freeze is non-verifiable) consider removing the threat by the prospect of increased trade.

Alvin Blake

Carbondale

