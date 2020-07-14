Voice of the Reader: Respect
To the Editor:

Recently, I had the honor and privilege to participate in a ride-along with one of the Bloomington Police Department’s finest. Throughout our patrol, I witnessed first-hand the positive impact our dedicated police officers have in our community on a daily basis.

Our police and sheriff officers serve under the mantra “to serve and protect.” However, what I saw went well beyond those words. These dedicated officers are helping our residents each and every day. Whether it’s assisting those who may be confused and wandering the wrong property, those unaware their actions are keeping their neighbors awake, or those in need of medical assistance, I saw first-hand the professionalism and care our police provide in these unpredictable situations. This service, and level of dedication displayed, does not get the attention it so richly deserves.

The residents of Bloomington, and every community in Illinois for that matter, are truly fortunate to have police departments that work hard every day to protect their residents. They have my admiration, my respect and my full support.

Every day, the men and women who serve our communities kiss their loved ones goodbye with the hope that they will return home at the end of their shift to see each other again. This level of commitment and self-sacrifice should be respected and applauded by all of us.

I would encourage my fellow elected officials to take the opportunity to schedule a ride-along with their local law enforcement departments (where applicable) to see first-hand the hard work being done in their communities.

Bill Brady

Senate Republican Leader

Bloomington

