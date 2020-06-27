Voice of the Reader: Rethink fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Most of us have developed or inherited various traditions in regards to Independence Day. As a child, firework displays were always my favorite part of the holiday. As an adult, however, some things have altered that opinion.

During my time in the Army, I spent a year of it deployed to Iraq. While there, I was stationed at a base we appropriately referred to as Mortaritaville. Within that year, the base received 370 rocket and mortar attacks. As a result, I don’t respond well now to loud unexpected sounds, particularly of the booming variety.

Veterans are often celebrated along with our country's independence as an honor of the military's commitment to fight for freedom. Ironically, however, many veterans have PTSD and purposely avoid these celebrations. I am one of them. For me, loud noises (such as thunder and fireworks) reminds me of the uncertainty and danger of combat.

Fireworks are no longer my favorite part of celebrating Independence Day. In fact, I do everything that I can to avoid them.