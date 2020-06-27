Voice of the Reader: Rethink fireworks
Voice of the Reader: Rethink fireworks

To the Editor:

Most of us have developed or inherited various traditions in regards to Independence Day. As a child, firework displays were always my favorite part of the holiday. As an adult, however, some things have altered that opinion.

During my time in the Army, I spent a year of it deployed to Iraq. While there, I was stationed at a base we appropriately referred to as Mortaritaville. Within that year, the base received 370 rocket and mortar attacks. As a result, I don’t respond well now to loud unexpected sounds, particularly of the booming variety.

Veterans are often celebrated along with our country's independence as an honor of the military's commitment to fight for freedom. Ironically, however, many veterans have PTSD and purposely avoid these celebrations. I am one of them. For me, loud noises (such as thunder and fireworks) reminds me of the uncertainty and danger of combat.

Fireworks are no longer my favorite part of celebrating Independence Day. In fact, I do everything that I can to avoid them.

I am not suggesting our society should eliminate Independence Day fireworks displays. I am, however, suggesting there needs to be more awareness given to military veterans in regards to how we celebrate. Be considerate of shooting fireworks off close to where veterans live. Talk to veterans in your communities and find out their concerns regarding the holiday and fireworks. Do this to honor those who have sacrificed and risked their lives to ensure our nations continued freedom.

Marshall Girtman

Marion

