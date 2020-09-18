Voice of the Reader: RIP Joe Glisson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

While in Southern Illinois on Labor Day weekend, I picked up a Southern and was saddened by the news that Joe Glisson had passed. Though never a “tree-hugger” myself, I’m eternally grateful for everything Joe and all the other environmentalists have done for Southern Illinois past, present and future. Joe put up the good fight and stayed the course come hell or high water.

Joe: May your valleys always be green,

Your water cool and sweet,

And your air fresh and clean.

In the same issue of The Southern there was a piece titled: Agency seeks to weaken protections. “U.S. wildlife officials on Friday proposed making it easier to carve out exemptions form habitat protections meant to save imperiled species by placing greater weight on the potential economic benefits of development when making decisions.” This is the same shtick myopic Republicans have been using since environmental activism began to spread like wild fire from “sea to shining sea” back in the 1960s.