Voice of the Reader: RIP Joe Glisson
To the Editor:

While in Southern Illinois on Labor Day weekend, I picked up a Southern and was saddened by the news that Joe Glisson had passed. Though never a “tree-hugger” myself, I’m eternally grateful for everything Joe and all the other environmentalists have done for Southern Illinois past, present and future. Joe put up the good fight and stayed the course come hell or high water.

Joe: May your valleys always be green,

Your water cool and sweet,

And your air fresh and clean.

In the same issue of The Southern there was a piece titled: Agency seeks to weaken protections. “U.S. wildlife officials on Friday proposed making it easier to carve out exemptions form habitat protections meant to save imperiled species by placing greater weight on the potential economic benefits of development when making decisions.” This is the same shtick myopic Republicans have been using since environmental activism began to spread like wild fire from “sea to shining sea” back in the 1960s.

To those that give more importance to economic expedience rather than the compromised ecosystems their children are inheriting, I throw at you what Joe believed: Conspicuous consumption, i.e. crass materialism is one of the primary culprits responsible for the senseless destruction of our environment. That this ceaseless destruction is adding fuel to the fires of chaos today strikes me as self-evident.

Long ago an Irish lass related the following (I immediately adopted this as my motto): Use it up. Wear it out. Make it do or do without!

Henry Dews

Henderson, Kentucky

