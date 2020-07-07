Voice of the Reader: RIP National League

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I write to briefly eulogize Major League Baseball's National League. It lived a good life. At 144 years old, the National League couldn't live past the expansion of gambling, gnat-sized attention spans and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a shame really, because with the adoption of the designated hitter into the National League, there is nothing to differentiate the two leagues from one another. So in essence the National League died on June 23, 2020, when the announcement was made that the DH had finally bullied its way into the senior circuit.

I also wonder, if there is no difference, how much longer will the two leagues exist? I suspect not long. I suppose I am happy for National League managers; now they will get the same luxury long afforded to their American League counterparts by being able to simply hand in the lineup cards and then fall asleep. With little worry of having to pinch hit for the pitcher, what strategy will managers have to manage?

I supposed the will have to stay awake long enough to delay the pace of play when they challenge a call at first base, and we all wait 10 minutes for the "instant" reply to sort itself out.