Robbie Rocker’s gone from us but
the sounds he laid down still echo
all around. Long after his axe starts
to jam with Joe and Big Larry, his licks
stick in our hearts and minds. This
youth who followed the musical wave
of the time to the West Coast and
played with no less than The Grateful
Dead! Robbie’s musical mind kept
growing, as well as his talent setting
the sounds for others to rock ‘n roll.
The man played his way into legend!
Who can think of him without a thought
of that constant smile and his killer riffs!
Robbie, you left us too soon! Keep them
heavens grooving to your tune!