Robbie Rocker’s gone from us but

the sounds he laid down still echo

all around. Long after his axe starts

to jam with Joe and Big Larry, his licks

stick in our hearts and minds. This

youth who followed the musical wave

of the time to the West Coast and

played with no less than The Grateful

Dead! Robbie’s musical mind kept

growing, as well as his talent setting

the sounds for others to rock ‘n roll.

The man played his way into legend!

Who can think of him without a thought

of that constant smile and his killer riffs!

Robbie, you left us too soon! Keep them

heavens grooving to your tune!