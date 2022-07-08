Voice of the Reader: Roe v. Wade was a compromise

To the Editor:

There is an old adage about being careful what you wish for, because you might give it. Now, after 50 years of attempting to overturn Roe v. Wade, the anti-abortion movement, many of whom are people with sincere convictions, made a deal with the devil and finally succeeded. But as Dr. Faust learned, such bargains have unintended consequences, and the movement needs to be prepared to face them.

It is seldom pointed out these days, but for all its flaws, the Roe v. Wade decision represented a carefully-crafted compromise between the extremes of total prohibition and total deregulation. Now that compromise has disappeared, and our society will have to hammer out some new and stable legal consensus. Finding a middle ground with which everyone in our divided society can live will not be easy, and it will take time. Perhaps Chief Justice Robert’s concurring opinion might be the basis of it.

I think most people, regardless of the opinion about abortion, understand that neither of the extreme views is likely to become universally accepted for the foreseeable future. Conservatives in particular need to be willing to honestly confront the moral inconsistencies in their arguments. And both sides need to understand that in today’s volatile climate, over-heated rhetoric can all too easily lead to violence.

Gary K. Shepherd

Carbondale