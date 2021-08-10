Voice of the Reader: Roll up your sleeves

To the Editor:

I am a physician at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. I was ecstatic when the coronavirus vaccines started becoming widely available. Finally, there was hope that we would be able to get this pandemic under control. At one point, it did seem there was light at the end of the tunnel when the positivity rate reached below 5% and COVID hospitalizations were steadily declining. However, with the emergence of the delta variant those hopes have been dashed very quickly.

Now we are facing yet another surge in the region. Hospitalizations have increased considerably, and this could have been easily prevented. Southern Illinois has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state as well as in the country. Some counties have less than less 30% of the population fully vaccinated. We are seeing our ICUs and hospital beds fill up again, this time with younger patients. Some of these patients will inevitably succumb to this deadly illness, and for every patient that dies of COVID there will be scores that will live, but with life-long symptoms.

We are again walking into the hospital with the sense of dread we had last summer. We are again making plans to see our patients on video calls rather than in-person. We are again facing staffing shortages and watching our staff inadvertently get infected while taking care of patients.