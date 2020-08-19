Voice of the Reader: Safety vs. sanity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

The recent expansion of Interstate 57 from Johnston City north has an annoying new safety feature: They have carved a thin rumble strip in between the lanes, where the white dotted lines are.

I am sure some designer has statistics that prove it will be safer; maybe he doesn't have a vehicle that warns you when you stray from your lane, like most everyone else. The result of this feature, however, is a loud rumble rumble every time someone changes lanes on the highway.

I live on Illinois 37, one-half mile from I-57 and I can hear it every few seconds, 24 hours a day ... rumble rumble. It's like a noise pollution, hard to tune out.

I feel sorry for people who live closer to the highway, it must strain their sanity. I hope it saves lives, because the local residents are sacrificing for it. I would suggest people living near the highway north of the present improvements take notice ... rumble rumble is in your future.

Bill O'Shea

West Frankfort

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0