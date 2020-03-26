Voice of the Reader: Same stuff
To the Editor:

At a time when the nation really needs to pull together to defeat this coronavirus, I open my Sunday paper and read the Letters to the Editor section and it is just business as usual.

The hate-Trump rhetoric just does not seem to stop. We have a president that loves this country, doing all within his power to try to bring people together and defeat this virus. But instead of trying to help we have people calling the president a racist, claiming he is not doing enough, etc. Same old garbage day after day from a small, but vocal group of people who lost an election fair and square and just cannot get over it.

If folks could only realize every time you falsely accuse the president of this or that, he gains more and more votes for the upcoming election.

As for the claim that Trump lost the "popular" vote, well I have my own opinion on that. It is my opinion that a very large number of votes that went to Clinton were most likely cast by people living in the U.S. illegally and I have no doubt if all votes were verified, the result of the "popular" vote would be very different.

Bob Hennessey

Johnston City

