Voice of the Reader: Senators should increase support for global health efforts

To the Editor:

I agree with Raj Jaladi’s letter “Malnutrition Bill Needs Senate Supporters,” printed Jan. 28, 2022. He thanked Reps. Mike Bost and Rodney Davis for authorizing a USAID scale up of efforts addressing global malnutrition. Both congressmen have shown past concern for global immunization programs and HIV/AIDS funding. They can continue their support for global health by signing onto a letter urging President Biden to make an increased pledge to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB), and Malaria at its 2022 Replenishment this fall.

The Global Fund played a critical role in providing emergency funding, knowledge, and resources when a pandemic swept our planet. Still, COVID-19 seriously disrupted healthcare. We are backsliding in the fight against AIDS, TB, and malaria.

The Global Fund has enjoyed strong bipartisan support in Congress for two decades. It is Congress’ responsibility to make sure the President doesn’t break tradition in a time of weakened health security. I urge Reps. Bost and Davis to join my representative, Rep. Ann Wagner, in signing this urgent letter.

Cynthia Changyit Levin

Town and Country, Missouri

