Voice of the Reader: Service
To the Editor:

The other day, I wanted to mail a check. In the morning I put the envelope in our mailbox and lifted the little red flag, expecting that it would be picked up when our mail was delivered around noon, as usual.

My envelope was never picked up. I have talked to others on our street and they confirmed that they did not have any mail service that day.

Doesn't USPS stand for United States Postal Service, not U.S. Postal Business?

Just another reason not to vote for Donald Trump.

Carolyn Hooker

Carbondale

