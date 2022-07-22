Voice of the Reader: Shame on you

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has proven to me that the criminal gets treated better than a law abiding citizen. I had checks stolen, forged, and cashed in May. I filed a report and that is the last I have heard from the officer. His sergeant called me in June when I filled out a feedback form, but nothing since. I caught the check before they could actually get money from my account, but they still stole it, forged my name on the check. They then signed it over to someone totally different who was able to cash it at their bank without identification. I continue to see people get away with crime after crime and live better than I do. I mean how hard is it to pick up the phone and at least tell me that you're not going to do anything about the crime committed against me. Shame on you Jackson County Sherriff's Office. Shame on you. I have found out a lot of info just doing my own investigation so I know its not that hard, unless you work for Jackson County sheriff.