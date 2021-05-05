Voice of the Reader: She told the truth

You see, for months, former President Trump and many of his allies have been propagating the belief that Trump was cheated out of a second term. Notwithstanding the fact that assertion has been vetted by Republicans and Democrats alike, the Big Lie continues. Unfortunately, it is still believed by many unsuspecting Americans, and not just those politicians who hold undying fealty to Trump.

Cheney, for her part, has been one of the few Republicans who has been willing to express what millions already know. That the 2020 election, as has been described by Trump’s own election security Czar, was one of the most secure elections in our nation’s history. And the few Republicans who dared to espouse that universal truth has been maligned by their own party. In fact, there is growing support to strip Cheney of her leadership position as the House Republican Conference Chair. To be sure, Cheney is a staunch conservative. Just look at her record. With that in mind, it is important to note that the disdain for Cheney is not because of some fundamental difference in policy principles. No, Cheney has a target on her back because she dared to say the emperor is wearing no clothes. And that is the sad reality of politics.