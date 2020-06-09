Voice of the Reader: Shocking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

Sunday's edition left my head spinning!

First, in small print, the announcement that the current federal government proposes to spend $4.6 billion to protect the low-lying Miami area from the effects of climate change. What? This Republican government — the one which denies there is climate change, the one which pulled out of all the climate change treaties, the one which has succeeded in eliminating almost all laws or regulations meant to protect the environment and reduce the pollution causing climate change? Shouldn't this be front page news? Trump recognizes climate change and spends $4.6 billion to save his Miami hotel.

My second shock was to see that Mike Bost had received the "Champion of Patient Access Award" from the Alliance for Patient Access. Is this the same Bost who has voted numerous times to kill any legislation that provides access to all for medical care?

Who is the Alliance for Patient Access? A little research shows this group is funded by 26 pharmaceutical companies and the bio pharmaceutical trade group. Its "champions" are many, and include Congress members who have voted to protect their industry — not patients or citizens of Southern Illinois.