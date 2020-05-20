Voice of the Reader: Shot in the arm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has hit the pause button on issuing new adult use recreational marijuana dispensary licenses, citing the coronavirus pandemic. While the state initially planned to award up to 75 new dispensary licenses on May 1, the department announce that none will be granted while the governor’s stay-at-home orders are in place.

As one of more than 700 applicants vying to open dispensaries in Illinois, including a location in Carbondale, I was hopeful we would have answers sooner rather than later. Deemed an essential industry that can operate during the stay-at-home orders, the cannabis industry can provide jobs and opportunities that have otherwise dried up in many communities. Indeed, cannabis sales topped $37 million in April, generating much-needed tax revenue for towns now facing budget shortfalls due to a historic drop in tax receipts.