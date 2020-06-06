Voice of the Reader: Silent too long

To the Editor:
In 1967, the Rascals, formerly the Young Rascals, had a song titled "I've Been Lonely Too Long" and I'm thinking that so many of us have been silent too long. It is way past time for us to speak up out regarding the current administration in Washington.
For those that have not been paying attention, and it scares me how many there are, Donald Trump rides roughshod over the Constitution and you have to wonder what trick is up his sleeve that we will have to put up with very soon. He may just put aside our upcoming election and cry "fraud" and "illegal" and "hoax" and whatever word comes to his limited vocabulary.
Think he won't do it? I would not bet on it.
His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic could be described as a joke, but his efforts and direction during this crisis has cost tens of thousands of American lives. And all of his minions have downplayed the situation and now trumpet his desire to open the nation back up.
He refuses to release his tax records and business records and you have to wonder what he's hiding. I would bet a bunch.
He should have been removed from office, but the Republicans have little to no intestinal fortitude. And speaking of intestinal fortitude, the outcry from the right regarding his comments and actions are nothing.
There have been many comments on the national news that Trump has not spoken in any way to his sorrow of what has happened to more than 100,000 Americans during the pandemic. Face it folks, he does not care. He only cares about himself, the economy, himself, maybe Jared and Ivanka and Junior and Eric — sorry, Melania, I'm guessing you are way down the list, he can always get another bride as he has done a couple of other times.
Four years ago, he asked for the votes of the nation and some cast them his way — thinking maybe we should try the old pig in the poke thing. Now, we know what a pig we have. He's there with his family, cabinet and ever so many others, filling themselves up at our expense.
We have been silent too long. I look forward to religious leaders speaking up and out, as well as Mike Bost.
Well, I can dream, can't I?
Tom Ellison
Benton
