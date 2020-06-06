Voice of the Reader: Silent too long
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Silent too long

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

In 1967, the Rascals, formerly the Young Rascals, had a song titled "I've Been Lonely Too Long" and I'm thinking that so many of us have been silent too long. It is way past time for us to speak up out regarding the current administration in Washington.

For those that have not been paying attention, and it scares me how many there are, Donald Trump rides roughshod over the Constitution and you have to wonder what trick is up his sleeve that we will have to put up with very soon. He may just put aside our upcoming election and cry "fraud" and "illegal" and "hoax" and whatever word comes to his limited vocabulary.

Think he won't do it? I would not bet on it.

His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic could be described as a joke, but his efforts and direction during this crisis has cost tens of thousands of American lives. And all of his minions have downplayed the situation and now trumpet his desire to open the nation back up.

He refuses to release his tax records and business records and you have to wonder what he's hiding. I would bet a bunch.

He should have been removed from office, but the Republicans have little to no intestinal fortitude. And speaking of intestinal fortitude, the outcry from the right regarding his comments and actions are nothing.

There have been many comments on the national news that Trump has not spoken in any way to his sorrow of what has happened to more than 100,000 Americans during the pandemic. Face it folks, he does not care. He only cares about himself, the economy, himself, maybe Jared and Ivanka and Junior and Eric — sorry, Melania, I'm guessing you are way down the list, he can always get another bride as he has done a couple of other times.

Four years ago, he asked for the votes of the nation and some cast them his way — thinking maybe we should try the old pig in the poke thing. Now, we know what a pig we have. He's there with his family, cabinet and ever so many others, filling themselves up at our expense.

We have been silent too long. I look forward to religious leaders speaking up and out, as well as Mike Bost.

Well, I can dream, can't I?

Tom Ellison

Benton

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Comparison

Letter to the Editor: As a former Southern Illinoisan and now a Texan, I would like to compare Illinois and Texas in relation to COVID-19 testing.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Why?

Letter to the Editor: Every time I have failed to show mercy to the oppressed, I have failed the America I love and added to the indelible stain of indifference on our heart.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Here to help

Letter to the Editor: Since schools have closed, millions of children are missing out on school meals. Businesses have shut down and laid off workers, leaving families without steady paychecks needed to afford groceries.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Patriots?

Letter to the Editor: So be brave, care about your neighbor, obey orders. That is the way patriotic citizens can support our leaders in this fight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News