Voice of the Reader: Silent too long

To the Editor:

In 1967, the Rascals, formerly the Young Rascals, had a song titled "I've Been Lonely Too Long" and I'm thinking that so many of us have been silent too long. It is way past time for us to speak up out regarding the current administration in Washington.

For those that have not been paying attention, and it scares me how many there are, Donald Trump rides roughshod over the Constitution and you have to wonder what trick is up his sleeve that we will have to put up with very soon. He may just put aside our upcoming election and cry "fraud" and "illegal" and "hoax" and whatever word comes to his limited vocabulary.

Think he won't do it? I would not bet on it.

His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic could be described as a joke, but his efforts and direction during this crisis has cost tens of thousands of American lives. And all of his minions have downplayed the situation and now trumpet his desire to open the nation back up.

He refuses to release his tax records and business records and you have to wonder what he's hiding. I would bet a bunch.