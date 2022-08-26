Voice of the Reader: SIU deserves better

It is with much dismay that I am learning Carbondale is becoming, through no fault of its own, a designated college town for abortion. While I understand that rail to other states combined with a university that features target demographics, I see this as very problematic for my beloved University and Carbondale community. It is not a good look to have abortion providers salivating over the option of placing a clinic in a town that has enough challenges as it is. It is a poor reflection on the students and the university, and you can bet these providers will add nothing of value to the city. Carbondale and SIU deserve better, and it is my hope that these providers who prey on the vulnerable will pack their bags and move on.