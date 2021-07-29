Voice of the Reader: SIUC should require COVID-19 vaccinations

To The Editor:

SIUC has reinstituted an indoor mask mandate. If history repeats itself, this will extend into the fall semester when the university will be welcoming students, vaccinated or not. Will allowing anti-vaxxers to attend the university help fill the ranks this fall, and if so, is it worth it? In my opinion, certainly not.

The SIU administration should step back, accept the explicitly clear scientific data on the value of COVID-19 vaccination, and make vaccination a requirement for both students and staff. The University of Illinois requires vaccination, so why has SIU decided to fence-straddle on this issue? Come on, guys, let’s be ahead of the curve for a change.

As U of I goes free-wheeling down the semester, SIUC could be caught up in stop-and-go mask mandates, indecision on how to proceed if outbreaks of the dangerous Delta variant emerge on campus, and widespread frustration by students and staff over administrative inaction. Is this worth it just to appease a few students who don’t want to get vaccinated?