Voice of the Reader: SIUC should require COVID-19 vaccinations
Voice of the Reader: SIUC should require COVID-19 vaccinations

To The Editor:

SIUC has reinstituted an indoor mask mandate. If history repeats itself, this will extend into the fall semester when the university will be welcoming students, vaccinated or not. Will allowing anti-vaxxers to attend the university help fill the ranks this fall, and if so, is it worth it? In my opinion, certainly not.

The SIU administration should step back, accept the explicitly clear scientific data on the value of COVID-19 vaccination, and make vaccination a requirement for both students and staff. The University of Illinois requires vaccination, so why has SIU decided to fence-straddle on this issue? Come on, guys, let’s be ahead of the curve for a change.

As U of I goes free-wheeling down the semester, SIUC could be caught up in stop-and-go mask mandates, indecision on how to proceed if outbreaks of the dangerous Delta variant emerge on campus, and widespread frustration by students and staff over administrative inaction. Is this worth it just to appease a few students who don’t want to get vaccinated?

If students are intelligent enough to attend a university, they certainly should be intelligent enough to see the value—to both themselves and to others—of getting vaccinated. So, SIUC should just step up to the plate and make vaccination a requirement. What's so difficult about this decision?

If anti-vaxxers want to take the significant chance of severe illness or dying, let them. But don’t let them attend SIUC and place the brakes on a badly needed refreshing fall semester.

Mike Madigan 

Murphysboro

