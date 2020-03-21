Voice of the Reader: Slow response
To the Editor:

The leadership response to the coronavirus has been slow.

As the situation unfolded in China, it should have alerted the White House to develop a plan of action. Too bad two years earlier, the doctors and scientists signed to the Pandemic Research Agency were dismissed and the vice president was put in charge of the crisis. When the country became short of virus test kits, the decision was made not to use World Health Organization kits.

Meanwhile the focus was on money. The government has been behind, playing catch up, rather than being proactive. I am tired of hearing, "I haven't made that decision yet."

The need for a national plan is to keep someone living in a state with a poor plan from going to other states and spreading the virus. Civil engineers and the military should be turning vacant buildings into hospitals as the wave of infected people overwhelm existing medical facilities. These organizations also have a supply of ventilators needed for infected patients.

Instead, the task of coping with the virus has been left to governors whose states are short supplies and hospital beds, and Dr. Fauci should be listened to rather than being used as a briefing background prop.

Many are going to die and the buck stops with the president. I could be one of those who die as I meet the most likely to die profile.

Richard Gillespie

Anna

