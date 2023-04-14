To the Editor:
The cultural war rages on! Self-appointed guardians
of young minds are currently busy protecting our children
from Roald Dahl, of all people! Puffin Books UK, which
publishes perenniel Dahl favorites such as CHARLIE AND
THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and MATILDA, changed parts
of at least ten books in partnership with Inclusive Minds,
a consortium of 'sensitive readers' who aim to make children's books 'more inclusive' by cutting any reference to 'fat,' 'ugly,' 'bald,' or 'crazy.' Matilda now reads Jane Austen instead of colonialist white male Rudyard Kipling.
A disguied witch seeking to pass as an ordinary human poses as a 'top scientist' instead of a 'supermarket cashier.'
Where in God's name is a sense of the sanctity of the text, an inviolate right of author safety? Not to mention the fact that Dahl's grown immensely popular because children like his world just the way he describes it to them! They learn from the flawed people on the page before them, appealing, yet fraught with tense, even sad, moments. Readers young and old respond to Dahl's rich portrait of life precisely because of its completeness! What do these Inclusive Minds imagine they're protecting readers from, if not real life? Is there value in a fairytale ending on every page a child turns? We do our children a harmful injustice
trying to cocoon them from all the bumps ahead. To attempt such a measure blindfolds them at a crucial learning stage. Let young minds sample all the flavors of life!
Steve Falcone
Carbondale