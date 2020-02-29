Voice of the Reader: Socialism

To the Editor:
A fellow patriot recently wrote a letter in which he offered considerable opinion and presumably some fact in a sincere effort to warn us of a terrible danger to our country and our American way of life. He apparently believes it is dangerous that one of the candidates for the Democratic nomination for president calls himself a socialist.
He might have saved himself and us a lot of trouble if he had bothered first to explain the nature of socialism.
Dictionary definitions of socialism unfortunately refer only to national governments that are based, more or less, on the concept, but may have evolved into a strict authoritarian, or even totalitarian form.
Contrary to the writer’s mistaken view, the essence of socialism is cooperation, not compulsion. Socialism is well-exemplified in our country's history. Socialism comes to the fore when a group of people with common interests and goals cooperate to design and establish a structure or system which serves their purpose, as in our own country’s founding. It takes but little thought to appreciate that we benefit every day in many important ways from this benign, positive concept of socialism. For example, our Post Office, our health insurance, our Social Security, our armed forces. Thus, we are wise to thoughtfully consider in what specific ways this candidate proposes to put essential socialism to work for the benefit of the general population.
It seems our writer, ever alert to danger, has concentrated his watchful eye over his left shoulder, unaware that the greater, even more dangerous threat, lies over his right shoulder where daily we are given further examples of what to expect from the proto-fascist forces that have learned how to subtly take control of our government and our country to suit their own elitist, oligarchic purposes.
Now, on the eve of a major election cycle, it seems our writer would be well advised to analyze more critically himself the lesson he offered us from Isaiah 5:20: ‘Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”
Fred H. Dippel
Marion