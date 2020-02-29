Voice of the Reader: Socialism

To the Editor:

A fellow patriot recently wrote a letter in which he offered considerable opinion and presumably some fact in a sincere effort to warn us of a terrible danger to our country and our American way of life. He apparently believes it is dangerous that one of the candidates for the Democratic nomination for president calls himself a socialist.

He might have saved himself and us a lot of trouble if he had bothered first to explain the nature of socialism.

Dictionary definitions of socialism unfortunately refer only to national governments that are based, more or less, on the concept, but may have evolved into a strict authoritarian, or even totalitarian form.

