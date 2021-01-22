 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Something to brag about
editor's pick

To the Editor:

There isn't much to brag about in 2020, but Carbondale's city manager and public works director and staffs can and should brag a little about having finished two capital improvement projects and have a third one under construction.

I speak of finally finishing Oakland Avenue and the new bridge on Sunset Drive. The one currently under construction is the roundabout on Chautauqua at McClaferty. I say jobs well done, congratulations. As the city's first public works director, I know firsthand that you get a lot more complaints than thank-yous, so thank you Gary Williams and Sean Henry.

B. J. Schwegman

Carbondale

