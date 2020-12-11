Voice of the Reader: Southern Illinoisans prefer sensible laws over gimmicks

To the Editor:

I commend The Southern for the well-researched article asking if we are any safer because of sex offense registration laws.

I was a member of the 2017 Bipartisan Task Force quoted in the article, which gave legislators specific steps to increase public safety. It is extremely distressing that “the General Assembly has not taken any significant action” on our recommendations.

During my 40-plus-year professional career, my primary focus was on the safety and healing of child victims of sexual abuse. I evaluated and treated over 1,000 victims as well as several hundred perpetrators of sexual abuse (many were children abusing other children). I helped establish the Guardian Child Advocacy Center serving southeastern Illinois. I provided trainings to law enforcement, judges, child protection agencies, etc.

I am not a “bleeding heart.” My focus is on the safety and healing of victims and on true prevention.