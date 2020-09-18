Voice of the Reader: Speaking out

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I am not a political person. The things that sway me are good vs evil, right vs wrong, truth vs lies. Our nation is now facing a crisis that threatens to confuse these very opposite principles and I must speak out.

Our nation's leader has (again) shown himself to be anything but a leader. His notion of truth is disturbing. I can no longer put my trust in local politicians who blindly follow Mr. Trump. Congressman Bost will not face those who disagree with his policies, choosing instead to stay in his own echo chamber where there is no dissent.

I encourage every American to cast their vote for Ray Lenzi, who believes in the working class, affordable health care and the Green New Deal.

Let's bring our country back to a place where integrity and honesty mean something. Please vote Nov. 3.

Cindy Burroughs

Carbondale

