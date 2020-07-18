Voice of the Reader: Spot on, then not
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Spot on, then not

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Kathleen Parker's commentary on the recent resignation of the New York Times' Weiss is spot on — and then it's not.

Ms. Parker agrees with Weiss' criticism of today's cancel culture; that's especially surprising coming from Parker. But I was just pleasantly surprised that she was taking a week off from bashing the president. Then, in her last paragraph, Parker couldn't help herself. Instead of saying that cancel culture should stop because it's evil, she says that cancel culture should stop because ... oh the horror ... Trump may win re-election.

In Parker's last two sentences, she greatly stretches the truth about ... wait for it ... Trump lying. If one is going to grossly lie about something, it should not be about someone else lying. Then Parker admits that Trump's complaint of "fake news" has more merit than the NYT's criticism of Weiss. Yet, Parker has spent the last four years mocking Trump's refrain of "fake news," calling it his "car alarm" (meaningless and loud) in one of her weekly resistance pieces. Now, she admits it has merit. For the record, she vehemently repeatedly announced that Trump colluded with Russia. She and Leonard Pitts repeatedly bash Trump and anyone who dares to support him. Consider that, in light of her latest essay about the evils of punishing wrongthink.

Furthermore, this newspaper continues to print her weekly propaganda and Pitts' propaganda and its own groupthink propaganda. Yes, The Southern is as guilty as the NYT. Both have the same agenda which is transparently obvious and not conducive to real journalism. The Southern's coverage should not be so blatantly lopsided even if Trump only had 30% support in this area. The fact that The Southern's readership supported Trump at a 70% rate just proves the paper's contempt for that same readership.

Jim Spencer

Carbondale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Consider this

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I am going to reward the merchants who were looking out for me. Even though it is 10 miles farther to Carbondale, I will continue to shop there.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Fully fund Amtrak

Letter to the Editor: The full funding of Amtrak only helps to protect economic activity. Anything less would run the risk of further damaging an already struggling economy and create logistical hurdles for our businesses.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Thank you

Letter to the Editor: Care is delivered by the entire hospital. They have always done a great job, but now they do it at personal risk. When this is all over, I hope you will all continue to appreciate their efforts.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Respect

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I would encourage my fellow elected officials to take the opportunity to schedule a ride-along with their local law enforcement departments to see first-hand the hard work being done.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Concerned

Letter to the Editor: With COVID-19 rising rapidly across the country, retail businesses should think seriously about requiring customers to observe elementary precautions.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: RIP National League

Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the memories National League, you lived a good life. Thankfully actual baseball will still exist in games posted to youtube from the pre-2020 era.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Lessons

Letter to the Editor: All of the news of Juneteenth and the BLM protests has caused me to think about the aftermath of the Civil War and the great progress Blacks have made and their contribution to all Americans.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Please

Letter to the Editor: Please someone, let people in assisted living facilities have a bit of life. They are human beings and should be treated as such.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News