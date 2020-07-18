Voice of the Reader: Spot on, then not

To the Editor:
Kathleen Parker's commentary on the recent resignation of the New York Times' Weiss is spot on — and then it's not.
Ms. Parker agrees with Weiss' criticism of today's cancel culture; that's especially surprising coming from Parker. But I was just pleasantly surprised that she was taking a week off from bashing the president. Then, in her last paragraph, Parker couldn't help herself. Instead of saying that cancel culture should stop because it's evil, she says that cancel culture should stop because ... oh the horror ... Trump may win re-election.
In Parker's last two sentences, she greatly stretches the truth about ... wait for it ... Trump lying. If one is going to grossly lie about something, it should not be about someone else lying. Then Parker admits that Trump's complaint of "fake news" has more merit than the NYT's criticism of Weiss. Yet, Parker has spent the last four years mocking Trump's refrain of "fake news," calling it his "car alarm" (meaningless and loud) in one of her weekly resistance pieces. Now, she admits it has merit. For the record, she vehemently repeatedly announced that Trump colluded with Russia. She and Leonard Pitts repeatedly bash Trump and anyone who dares to support him. Consider that, in light of her latest essay about the evils of punishing wrongthink.
Furthermore, this newspaper continues to print her weekly propaganda and Pitts' propaganda and its own groupthink propaganda. Yes, The Southern is as guilty as the NYT. Both have the same agenda which is transparently obvious and not conducive to real journalism. The Southern's coverage should not be so blatantly lopsided even if Trump only had 30% support in this area. The fact that The Southern's readership supported Trump at a 70% rate just proves the paper's contempt for that same readership.
Jim Spencer
Carbondale
