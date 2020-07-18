Voice of the Reader: Spot on, then not

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Kathleen Parker's commentary on the recent resignation of the New York Times' Weiss is spot on — and then it's not.

Ms. Parker agrees with Weiss' criticism of today's cancel culture; that's especially surprising coming from Parker. But I was just pleasantly surprised that she was taking a week off from bashing the president. Then, in her last paragraph, Parker couldn't help herself. Instead of saying that cancel culture should stop because it's evil, she says that cancel culture should stop because ... oh the horror ... Trump may win re-election.

In Parker's last two sentences, she greatly stretches the truth about ... wait for it ... Trump lying. If one is going to grossly lie about something, it should not be about someone else lying. Then Parker admits that Trump's complaint of "fake news" has more merit than the NYT's criticism of Weiss. Yet, Parker has spent the last four years mocking Trump's refrain of "fake news," calling it his "car alarm" (meaningless and loud) in one of her weekly resistance pieces. Now, she admits it has merit. For the record, she vehemently repeatedly announced that Trump colluded with Russia. She and Leonard Pitts repeatedly bash Trump and anyone who dares to support him. Consider that, in light of her latest essay about the evils of punishing wrongthink.