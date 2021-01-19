Voice of the Reader: Standing with Bost

To the Editor:

We would like to say a few good words about our Congressman Mike Bost. We are so tired of seeing all the negative comments about this man. First of all, we understand that most of those who speak out are Democrats. Second of all, it is apparent that you have been given misguided information and have formed a misguided opinion. To step out and question the voting process in a few states that didn't seem to make sense was rather courageous. He has also stood with President Trump when it has been the least "popular" thing to do. We find this also courageous.

You also surely do not believe that he had anything to do with the breach of the Capitol building. That is nonsense and not even logical. We are moving on now with the inauguration of a new president. It is going to be a very interesting four years to see how pleased everyone is with the man the Democrats have in office, and we also wonder if you might have a change of mind when everything they have planned for America comes to fruition.

We will always stand with Congressman Bost. We know we do not stand with him alone. He stands for the rights of the unborn, Christian values and Israel. Not popular beliefs in a liberal nation as we have going into 2021, and it is our hope we can be offered the same respect of our beliefs as we do yours.