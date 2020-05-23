Voice of the Reader: Statesman vs. politician

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

It is said that a politician focuses and thinks only of the next election, and a statesman focuses and thinks only of the next generation.

The two Guest Views in Sunday's (May 10) Southern were good examples of both definitions. Glenn Poshard and Mike Bost were the writers. Both are good people. I know them and, as an independent voter, have voted for each over the years.

Unfortunately, both have disappointed me but in very different ways.

Glenn's election loss for Illinois governor disappointed me. His opponent and election winner eventually went to prison for political corruption.

Mike disappointed me when he went to Washington and became one of the president's "yes men." Where was his individualism that some of us saw in him here in Southern Illinois? Why didn't he take up for a fellow veteran (John McCain) when he was insulted and disparaged by a draft dodger. Why did he vote against the Affordable Care Act which protected us with preexisting conditions, and with no plan to replace it?

Yes, it is quite obvious which of the Sunday's writers is a career politician and which one was and still is a statesman.