Voice of the Reader: STB needs new methods

To the Editor:

America’s railroads are a true success story of what happens when government steps back and lets free market principles drive an industry. Four decades ago, Congress passed the Staggers Rail Act, which lifted price controls on railroads and let the market set shipping rates. Since then, freight rates fell by 45% and the rail industry saw unprecedented financial success.

When Congress deregulated the industry, it tasked the Surface Transportation Board (STB) with oversight of the industry’s financial health. The board conducts annual reviews of the different private rail companies, but, unfortunately, it does so with antiquated methodologies last updated four decades ago. With threats of setting revenue ceilings on the industry, significant changes of the board’s methods of measuring financial health are long overdue.

Two professors at the University of Chicago, in a recent study, explained how the board should update its criteria to determine revenue adequacy. Because the freight rail industry competes with other industries for private capital, professors Kevin Murphy and Mark E. Zmijewski found that the STB better fulfills their congressional mandate by comparing the rail industry’s revenue adequacy against the performance of other companies listed in the S&P 500 index.