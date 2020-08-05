Voice of the Reader: Still vulnerable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

As a Building and Zoning Director, every year I’m concerned to see Illinois communities devastated by severe weather and flooding. It destroys our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals. In fact, flooding is now the costliest and most frequent natural disaster we face.

As floods worsen, we’re going to need stronger infrastructure to keep us safe. A recent Pew poll found an overwhelming 85% of Americans want federally-funded projects located in flood-prone areas to be built to stronger standards.

Congress is behind the curve and needs to enact tougher building standards to meet future flood risk, especially where public dollars are being spent. Buildings should be elevated, roads should be out of the floodway, culverts and sewers need to handle larger rainfalls, and critical infrastructure like hospitals, fire stations and electrical substations have to be protected when floodwaters being to rise.

Research shows that every dollar spent on exceeding current building codes to better withstand flooding saves taxpayer money in the long run. It also creates more jobs, ensures faster economic recovery following a disaster, and reduces hardships for communities who may already be struggling.