Voice of the Reader: Still waiting
Voice of the Reader: Still waiting

To the Editor:

Dear Congressman Mike Bost: As a strong supporter of veterans, I await your response to President Trump's calling those in our military "losers" and "suckers." As an ex-Marine, do you want those words used to describe you?

I barely hear anything from you about the many insulting comments made by President Trump, but I thought the latest denigrations would finally catch your attention. Please have the courage to speak up publicly and tell the president that when someone serves in the military, there is "something in it for them". It's called freedom, for both themselves and all other citizens.

Personally, I find Trump disgusting, but I didn't think he could go quite this low. Why do you not respond to him? In your heart, you know that he really said it, so you needn't hide behind the limp excuse of "fake news" like the big tough guy in the White House does.

Absent any comment from you, I am assuming you agree with the president that those who have served in our military are losers and suckers. How could I think otherwise if you remain mute?

Trump is going out the door in November. Are you going with him? I suspect if you don't say something about Trump's latest insults, you may rightfully lose some military votes. And this year, you may not have many votes to spare.

Mike Madigan

Murphysboro

