Voice of the Reader: Stop hitting up small businesses

To the Editor:

As a CPA, I see many small business clients. Across Illinois, small businesses are working hard to recover from the pandemic but are now facing additional financial hurdles recently passed down by state lawmakers that will make the recovery process much harder.

These small business owners have already been dealing the last two years with a rapidly increasing Illinois minimum wage that makes them uncompetitive with neighboring states. Now, following the spring legislative session, they face $650 million in tax increases, higher liability costs, higher energy costs and added labor regulations.

State lawmakers and our Governor need to stop hitting up business owners every time they need more money to fund their pet programs. Instead, they need to start working with us on policies to help improve our economy so we can thrive and provide more jobs to Illinoisans.

Ben Stratmeyer

Centralia

