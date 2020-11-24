Voice of the Reader: Suck it up

To the Editor:

We are a nation of spoiled babies. We whine as rules to protect health are imposed.

I grew up in World War II. We were restricted on buying gasoline, tires, canned goods, sugar, shoes, etc. Ration stamps were issued to buy these things. You planted a Victory Garden and canned your produce. To go out of town, you piled neighbors in your car and they gave you gasoline stamps. Our men were subjected to a draft into the armed forces.

My home county never had to draft — enough volunteered to make our monthly quota. I watched my uncles graduate from high school and volunteer immediately. We were proud to sacrifice for the war effort. I knew what the flags in the window meant. A red flag was serviceman, a gold one a serviceman who died.

We complain because we are asked to wear a mask to protect others, our servicemen in the 1940s protected the whole world with their lives. We can't eat indoors in a restaurant or local pub, gather in groups of 10 (except churches) and for this 2020 holiday season we are asked to celebrate just with immediate family, not forever, but just 2020, as we have a vaccine nearly ready.