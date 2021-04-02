 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Support Southern Illinois businesses
To the Editor:

The natural beauty of Southern Illinois can not be denied and is a big draw for tourists. Tourists spend money. This supports businesses large and small. So, I am perplexed as to the continued high rate of COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois especially in Williamson County. COVID-19 doesn't bring travelers. Unmasked citizens are seen in many businesses. So what's happening?

Hmmm, anti-maskers? Anti-vaxers?

Come on citizens, mask up AND get your shots! Support Southern Illinois business.

Beth Connell, RN

Herrin

